JUST KEEP THEM COMIN’, AND NO ONE GETS HURT…Wynton Kelly Trio/Wes Montgomery: Smokin’ In Seattle

Resonance Records continues to dig up sunken treasures like the Count of Monte Cristo as this most recent release features a sizzling night in Seattle’s Penthouse club back in 1966. The music comes from a pair of 1/2 hour radio broadcasts “live and direct” from NBC. Because of this, the songs tend to be concise, which is not a bad thing, but the last songs of each show fade out during Montgomery solos on “Oleo” and “Blues In F.” If you can live with that single caveat, this is paradise.

At this point in his career, Wes Montgomery was close to his commercial zenith, with albums like California Dreamin’, Goin’ Out of My Head and Tequila being released the same year as this gig with Wynton Kelly’s trio including Ron McClure/b and Jimmy Cobb/dr. These gents were a long time working unit, having released many sessions such as the iconic Half Note album with Paul Chambers on bass.

This one has the show presented in two forms; about half the material with and without the guitarist sitting in, opening with the Wynton Kelly trio, and both moods have their distinct charms. Kelly bounces with delight on a charming “There is No Greater Love” and creates a rich rubato on “If You Could See me Now” (which is almost note for note the same as the classic Verve studio version, except without the guitarist) while McClure and Cobb bear down on “Sir John.” When Montgomery sits in, you get a real treat with a grooving “Blues In F,” a swinging “West Coast Blues” as well as luscious reads of “What’s New” and “O Morro Nao Tem Vez” which have Montgomery picking the notes like “She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not” petals. There’s lots of fun on “Jingles” and the all too short “Oleo,” but like movies with Rita Hayworth or Ava Gardner, better even a little bit of heaven is immeasurably better than none at all. The sound quality is impressively clean and clear. Worth finding and cherishing.

