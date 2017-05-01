I WANT TO BE A SIDEMAN!

UCSB'S JAZZ SUBSCRIPTION T INCLUDES JULIAN LAGE 04/25. INFO AT WWW.ARTSANDLECTURES.SA.UCSB.EDU

CSUN'S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT'S NEWEST SEASON WHICH INCLUDES DOC SEVERINSON 04-13. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE JUST ANNOUNCED IT'S 17-18 SEASON WITH JOHN MAYALL 08.25, BETTYE LAVETTE 09.23, STANLEY CLARKE 10.14 AND HIROMI 11.13 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH "THE JAZZ CREATIVE". HERE'S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH'S GUEST LIST INCLUDING BRUCE FORMAN IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

APR 28 DOUG WEBB ALL STARS HIT THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

APR 29 HELEN SUNG COMES TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

APR 29 GEORGE KAHN SWINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAY 5 PONCHO SANCHEZ CRUISES TO THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

MAY 5 AIR SUPPLY BREATHES INTO LA. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

MAY 6 ANAT COHEN AND TRIO BRASILIERO HEAD TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAY 6 MARK CHRISTIAN MILLER SINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

MAY 6 ERNIE WATTS & THOM ROTELLA HIT THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAY 7. JANE MONHEIT CELEBRATES ELLA'S 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH AN ORCHESTRA. INFO AT WWW.SJOMUSIC.ORG

MAY 7 BILL CHARLAP AND GRUSIN DO SONDHEIM DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.LAPHIL.COM

MAY 7 CARLOS VIVES SALSA'S INTO LA. INFO AT WWW.LAGREEKTHEATRE.COM

MAY 9-10 GERALD CLAYTON DEBUTS HIS NEW ALBUM DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAY 10 BASS LEGEND MICHAEL HENDERSON HITS HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

MAY 11 STEVE WEISBERG'S ORCHESTRA COMES TO BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAY 12 DANNY JANKLOW HITS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC

MAY 12 PETER ERSKINE'S "DR. UM" HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAY 12 DIONNE WARWICK & ELIANA STEVAO GO BRAZILIAN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

MAY 12-13 OZ NOY TRIO WITH DAVE WECKL STORM HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

MAY 13 ALAN PASQUA PLAYS THE 88S DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAY 13 SUPERTRAMP'S CARL VERHEYEN COMES TO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.BAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAY 14 LARRY KOONSE'S ORGAN TRIO FILLS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAY 14 JOHN PIZZARELLI PLAYS THE BEATLES DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.LAPHIL.COM

MAY 18 KATHLEEN GRACE SINGS IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAY 19 BEN CLATWORTHY BLOWS INTO DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

MAY 20 CHUCHO VALDES MAKES A RARE LA VISIT. INFO AT WWW.LUCKMANARTS.ORG

MAY 20 C.A.B. PULLS INTO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAY 20 JAMIE SHEW SINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

MAY 24 THE YELLOWJACKETS BUZZ INTO THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

MAY 26 BILLY CHILDS' QUARTET COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAY 26 PAT SENATORE'S TRIO HITS BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAY 26 ELI YOUNG HITS CHUMASH. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

MAY 26 FOGHAT HITS THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

MAY 26 GRAHAM DECHTER AND JEFF HAMILTON TEAM UP DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAY 27-28 THE ANNUAL SIMI VALLEY CAJUN AND BLUES FEST INCLUDES THE YARDBIRDS, ROBBY KRIEGER, MITCH RYDER AND DOUG KERSHAW. INFO AT WWW.SIMICAJUN.ORG

MAY 27-28 JOHN DAVERSA'S BIG BAND STUFFS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAY 27 WAR & THE LONELY BOYS HIT THE GREEK. INFO AT WWW.LAGREEKTHEATRE.COM

MAY 27 CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA SINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

MAY 28-29 JOHN LEGEND COMES TO THE GREEK. INFO AT WWW.LAGREEKTHEATRE.ORG

MAY 30 GROOVE LEGACY HITS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAY 31 MARK WINKLER DEBUTS HIS HIP NEW ALBUM IN HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

MAY 31 DAVE DAMIANI'S NO VACANCY ORCHESTRA HITS BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JUNE 1-4 ROY HARGROVE BLOWS INTO TOWN. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

JUNE 2 JUDY COLLINS COMES BACK TO THE CANYON. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

JUNE 2 YNGWIE MALSTEEM SLASHES UP LA. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

JUNE 3 & 8 JEAN-LUC PONTY COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

JUNE 9 HUDSON WITH JOHN SCOFIELD & JACK DEJOHNETTE COME TO SANTABARBARA. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.ORG

JUNE 9 GORDON GOODWIN'S LITTLE PHAT BAND HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JUNE 9 THE COMMODORES BRING A BRICKHOUSE TO CHUMASH. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

JUNE 16 AMBROSE AKINMUSIRE BRINGS HIS HORN TO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JUNE 18 JOHN MELLENCAMP WITH CARLENE CARTER AND EMMYLOU HARRIS COME TO THE GREEK. INFO AT WWW.LAGREEKTHEATRE.COM

JUNE 21 KING CRIMSON GETS SCHIZOID AT THE GREEK. INFO AT WWW.LAGREEKTHEATRE.COM

JUNE 24 LEGENDARY BUSTER WILLIAMS CELEBRATES HIS 75TH BIRTHDAY IN LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

AUG 4 QUINCY JONES PRESENTS ELI TEPLIN. INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.ORG