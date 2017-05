FLYING DOWN TO RIO…Anat Cohen: Outra Coise, Rosa Dos Ventos

Anat Cohen brings her rich and swinging clarinet into a pair of Brazilian settings on these latest releases. Both are filled with sublime joy, and reveal a side of her that reflect her warm Mediterranean heart.

The album Outra Coise has Anat Cohen teaming with 7 string guitarist Marcello Goncalves for a collection of compositions by Moacir Santos. Cohen’s tone is rich in the low register, and floats between Goncalves strings on the gracious “Amphibious” as well as the ruminating “Coisa No. 6.” Brazilian folklore is touched with soft tones on “Odudua’” and is cozy while the guitarist picks out a sweet samba pulse on “Coisa No. 10.” Patient strums team up with pensive and wondrous long tones on the reflective “Paraiso” while folk themes are produces like a romantic evening in the plaza on “Maracatucute” and the title track. An album to be embraced, and never let go of.

Cohen ups the ante as she joins together on equal terms with the Trio Brasileiro, consisting of Dudu Maia/band, Douglas Lora/7strg and Alex Lora/perc/pand for a collection of originals. The strings and percussion makes for a festive dance o “Baiao da Esperanca” and a love cantor for Cohen to sweep through on “Rosa Dos Ventos.” Cohen shows h er strong improvising chops on the rapid fire duet with percussion on “Sambalele” whle the hand claps, percussion and strings allow for a sensuous rhythm n “Flamenco.” A dash of klezmer emanates from Cohen’s reeds as her warm opening on “Valsa do Sul” veers into a rich dance. Some sitar like strums from guitar and bandolim create mystery on “O Ocidene Que Se Oriente” and the unison work of licorice stick and guitar come off like a celebratory circle dance on “Teimosa.” Wonderful moments of passion and joy playing through with a festive late night club vibe.

Cohen and company will be touring in support of this album, most notably Mar 6 at the Blue Whale. Don’t miss it!

www.anatcohen.com

www.anzicrecords.com