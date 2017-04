Thomas Stanko New York Quartet: December Avenue

While he has jettisoned his long working Polish compatriots for a new and American team of bassist Reuben Rogers, pianist David Virelles and drummer Gerald Cleaver, Tomasz Stanko still retains the tone and mood that he has patented over the course of his career on this recent release. His agonizing and searchingly sweet horn continues to be arranged in environments that seem like ‘variations of a ‘Blue and Green’ theme from Miles Davis’ iconic Kind of Blue album. Rich and impressionistic support form the rhythm team create dreamy landscapes for Stanko’s mists of sound on “Clouds” and the spacious “Blue Cloud.” Virelles creates eerie sprinkles while the leader gasps on “Bright Moon” while he sighs on “Ballad for Bruno Schulz.”

There is a new sense of assertiveness with this new team, however, as the team flexes it’s biceps on “December Avenue” while simmering on “Burning Hot” with Stanko serving a few forehands that cross the court. Hopefully Stanko will take this team on tour, as this album brings out fresh strengths from his glowing horn.

ECM Records

www.ecmrecords.com