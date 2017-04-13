RINGER OF THE WEEK****SURF’S UP!!! The Ventures: The Collection 1960-62

One of THE most influential bands of the 20th Century, the Ventures created, perfected and personified the “ rock instrumental” that inspired legions of guitarists, with Neil Young being one of the most vocal supporters these days. Initially formed by guitarists Bob Bogle and Don Wilson, they added drummer George T. Babbitt and bassist Nokie Edwards before Edwards and Bogle switched instruments and thereby sealed the deal to create some of the most infectious music of the pre-Beatle era of the early 1960s.This 2 disc set captures everything you’ll need to know about this joyful group, who’s repertoire ranged from rock to pop to R&B and even jazz.

Edwards’ guitar sound and lines became a force all its own, exemplified by the classic hits “Walk Don’t Run,” Perfidia,” “Ram-Bun-Shush” and “Lullaby of the Leaves.” But the adventure just begins there, as they showed humor in pieces like “The Real McCoy,” deep and moody blues as on” Harlem Nocturne,” country twang on “Ghost Riders in the Sky” and even swinging Ellingtonia with “Caravan” Their read of “Sleep Walk” is on a par with Santo and Johnny, but the real delight here is just hearing the rhythm team lay down an infectious groove as Edwards turns his guitar into a chain saw and sears through material such as “Raunchy” and “Bulldog.” Once you hear these pieces, you’ll realize how just about everyone that followed ripped off Edwards’ trend setting riffs. You’re gonna LOVE this!

www.acrobatmusic.net