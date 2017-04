SOUNDS FROM AFAR…Synthesize the Soul:  Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica From the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988, Putumayo Presents: Vintage Italia

Music from other lands and other eras; put on your travelling shoes!

Ostinato Records releases an 18 song collection of songs from the Cape Verde Islands, subtitled Disco Funana. The music from these various groups is filled with infectious calypso beats as on “E Bo Problema” and “Nova Coladeira” while some synthesized disco pops in on “Djozinho Cabral” and “the synthesized “Jelivra Bo Situacon.” Raucous saxes steam through “Babylon 79” and some Santana inspired guitar permeate “Nanda” along with some smoky Hammond B3. Exotic dance grooves.

Putumayo takes you back to the Old World with this delightful 11 song collection. Vintage material from vocalists like Fred Buscaglione on “Boccuccia Di Roma” an dRenzoArbore E Gli Arborigeni on “Ba… Ba..Baciami Piccina” take you to the moods of Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, while more modern groups such as Quadro Nuevo on “Roma Nun Fa La Stupida Stasera” and Pink Martini on “Ninna Nanna” mix sounds of Piazza Navona with contemporary charms. Follksy moods with dark eyes are created by Teddy Reno on “Accarezzaame” whle you’ll feel serenaded by Marco Calliari on the sensuous “Torno A Surriento” after Gianmaria Testa takes you to the streets of Napoli with her earthy voice on “Dimestichezze d”amor.” All that’s missing is the gelato and café’ freddo.

www.ostinatorecords.com

www.putumayo.com