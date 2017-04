SIX SLEEK STRINGS…Shambhu: Soothe, Baron Tymas: Montreal

A pair of guitarists who lean toward rich sounds and tones.

Guitarist Shambhu performs music with his acoustic and electric guitars that is reminiscent of vintage New Age material delivered from Windham Hill. Paul McCandless brings his English horn and soprano sax to join in on the soothing “Days Like Fallen Stars” and “Through New Eyes” while George Brooks loans his soprano sax for a blues read of Gershwin’s “Prelude 2.” Indian percussion and vocals are felt on “Gaia Sweet Divine’ and the strings are folksy on “ Soothe.” Clean and melodic, with the strings serving as a balm.

Baron Tymas has a clean and cool tone to his six strings, and teams up with Joshua rager/p, Sage Reynolds/b and Jim Doxas/dr for some suave bop pieces. The team delivers a suave samba with acoustic guitar on “Do Right” and Tymas produces some Wes tones on the hip “Take the 24.” Jeri Brown’s husky voice adds texture to Rager’s delicate and sensuous piano on “And Oui” while Charles Ellison’s trumpet glens on the blues “The Laval Syndicate.” Easy on the ears and good for the stomach.

www.shambhumusic.com

www.tymasmusic.com