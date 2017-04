SIREN SONGS…Heather Bambrick: You’ll Never Know, Rose Ellis: Like Songs Like Moons

Lovely voices, lovely songs…

Canada’s Heather Bambrick has an easy going voice that is filled with clarity on this collection of standards. The supporting team of Mark Kieswetter/p, Roxx MacIntyre/b, Davide DiRenzo/dr, Rob Piltch/g, Chase Sanborn/tp-fh, John Johnson/sax and Guido Basso/fh works well as she sounds confessional on “ You’ll Never Know” and swinging easy on “I Only Have Eyes For You.” She shows swagger as she gets sassy on the hip “Get Happy” and gets a bit Broadway-ish on the luminescent “Never Never Land” and “ My Ship.” Flexible and satisfying.

Rose Ellis comes off as a confident girl next door with the adroit team of Glenn Zaleski/p-key, Pablo Menares/b and Ross Pederson/dr. She’s confident and upbeat on the swinging “Satellite” and is Tin Pan Alley coy on “D on’t Be Afraid.” She sounds winsome and confident with Menares on a lovely “Like Never Before,” and her duet with Zaleski on “Preacher Boy” is a lovely aria. She can also bear down as the keyboard gets hip on “You Light up My Life” and she slinks through Pederson’s drums on “Rise with the Sun.” Warm sunlight!

www.heatherbambrick.ca

www.roseellismusic.com