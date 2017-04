Ruthie Foster: Joy Comes Back

Here’s a lady that knows about sin and forgiveness, and it comes out in her song selection and delivery. Ruthie Foster has a rich toned voice, earthy and fervent, and she teams up with a strong collection of artists including Joe Vitale/dr, Derek Trucks/g and Willie Weeks/b for material mixing soul, spirit and the world around us.

Most interesting is a cover of Black Sabbaths (!) “War Pigs” which has the band stomp while Foster howls with grit. At times she touches into her inner Tina Turner through a searing “”Working Woman” while able to testify at church the next morning with a soulful piano on “Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever.” Gentle R&B with percussion show her easy living side on “Open Sky” while a a honky tonking piano has her preach it on ”Joy Comes Back. Stark guitars and a choir lend vulnerability to “Abraham” while she forgives as only one who knows real hurt and trespasses on “Forgiven.” This lady has a story to tell, and the music around her just makes it that much more convicting.

