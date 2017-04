ORGAN GRINDER’S SWING…Bill Doggett and His Combo: Oops! & Prelude to the Blues

If you want your Hammond B3 brimming with the blues, step down a flight into the juke joint of keyboardist Bill Doggett. This disc has his albums filled with ham fisted Hammond work, along with swaying saxes and toe tapping drums. Recorded in 1962, these two sessions make you feel like the juke joint is jumping!

The hands are clapping in a gospel style for vintage R&B pieces like the two part “Honky Tonk” whle there is a backbeat on “I Cover The Waterfront” that might create a tidal wave.’ The saxes of Wilmer Shakesnider, Cliff Davis and Les Taylor mix with earthy guitar licks from Floyd Smith and Wally Richardson while Bob Bushnell/b and George Johnson/dr supply a gospel groove on “Bluster” and an rock boogie to “Oops” and the two part “Mommy.”

The saxes of Davis and Benny Nelson wail on “When It’s sleepy Time Down South” while Billy Buttler’s guitar bops with delight on “Blue Prelude” and All Souls Blues.” As for Doggett himself, he makes groove so deep you’ll need a trowel to get out, and oozes like lava on “Opus D”, “Don’t Explain” and “Careless Love.” The music goes down like the ultimate comfort food, filling up whatever part of you that was hungry.

Fresh Sound Records

