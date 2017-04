Nick Finzer: Hear & Now

Trombonist/composer Nick Finzer teams up with Alex Wintz/g, Glenn Zaleski/p, Dave Baron/b, Jimmy Macbride and Lucas Pino/bcl-ts to create a musical form of political statement. While the titles of each piece have politically motivated themes, you don’t have to be a news junkie to appreciate the music itself, as the themes are neither blue nor red states, but just statements of rich themes and moods.

Feelings about our present social framework and desire for a more perfect union are stated on titles such s “We the People” and “Love Wins,” while the assertive modal groove of the pieces include rich harmonies, fiery trombone solos and as well as spotlights for tenor sax and bass clarinet that cut through any political rhetoric. . PIno sighs on the tenor on the somber “The Silent One” whle his bass clarinet teams with Zaleski for a gracaeful “New Beginnings.” The rhythm team skips along well on the rich “Lullaby For An Old Friend” and Wintz does some nice work on the suave “Again and Again.” Thre are some wonderful harmonies as Finzer directs the team to the sole cover, the Ellington classic “Single Petal of a Rose” as his plunger delivers visceral warmth. Rich social commentary without a word being spoken.

www.nickfinzer.com