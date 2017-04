PRE SUPERSAX…Med Flory: And His Orchestra 1954-1959

Mostly known these days as the founder of the famed Charlie Parker tribute band Supersax, alto saxist Med Flory also had an impressive career as a sideman in Claude Thornhill’s band, and lead some impressive bands on his own as well, as demonstrated by this single cd. The recordings are mostly done in Hollywood in the late 50s, but the album starts with a NYC session from ’54 with a bopping session including saxists Hal McKusick and Al Cohn for some velvety tunes such as “Straight Ahead” and “No Thanks.”

A saxy session with Bill Perkins which is driven by drummer Mel Lewis has some hip pieces like “Wonderful You” and “Joanie’s Jump” while dashes of Thornhill’s textures are felt with Richie Kamuca and Bill Holman sitting in the tenor chairs for “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea” and “Ocean Motion.” Foreshadowings of Supersax are palpable with Joe Maini, Bob Hardaway, Bill Perkins, Bill Holman, Bill Hood and the leader on reeds with cool support by Russ Freeman/p, Jim Hall/g, Red Mitchell/b and Mel Lewis/dr on “Shish-Ka-Bob” and”Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen.” Reed rapture, indeed!

