GOOD VIBES…Arthur Lipner: Two Hands, One Heart

This two disc set is subtitled “The Best of Arthur Lipner,” featuring the mallet master on vibes and marimbas in both acoustic and electric settings.

The first, or “acoustic” disc shows him in a warm duet with guitarist Nelson Faria on”Rio” while breezy Brazilian grooves are delivered “Sambadharma” and “This is What the Silence Sounds Like.” Fred Hersch joins in for a nice piano-vibe duet on Vincent” while the Lipner shows his bop chops on “Cool Desert Rondo.”

The “electric” disc has Lipner on marimba for a Caribbean flavored “Lime Juice” while hard hitting fusion is delivered on ”Waverider” and “Mood Vibe.” A team with lots of sticks flying gives a soulful read of “Let’s Stay Together” and with lathy Caprinos vocals, a band swings with delight on the chestnut “Four Brothers.” This one’s a fun one.

