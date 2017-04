ESSENTIAL JAZZ REISSUES: Ben Webster: Meets Oscar Peterson, Oscar Peterson: The Jazz Soul of Oscar Peterson

The collection of limited-edition Legendary Jazz Albums from Discovery Records recently released two albums that feature pianist Oscar Peterson in two settings. His trio with Ray Brown/b and Ed Thigpen/dr serves as the adroit rhythm section for tenor sax legend Ben Webster on a 1959 recording. The breathy toned master fills the room with “ Bye Bye Blackbird” and “When Your Lover Has Gone” while the fog rolls in on “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning.” A ’57 Soulville album has Webster and Peterson’s trio swinging with ooze on “Time On My Hands” and “Ill Wind.” Masters at play.

Oscar Peterson’s trio with Ray Brown/b and Ed Thigpen/dr are in vintage form as they swing the stuffing out of “Con Alma” and”Woody “N” You” while romance is in the air on “ My Heart Stood Still.” Even better, Milt Jackson brings his good vibes for the wonderful Very Tall session from 1961 and the team digs deep on “Work Song” and “John Brown’s Body” with a rivulet of groove produced during “On Green Dolphin Street.” Bebopping swing at its apotheosis.

Discovery Records

www.discovery-records.com