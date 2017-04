EARLY QUEEN OF THE BOSSA NOVA…Pat Thomas: Desifinado & Moody’s Mood

Not well known these days, Chicago born and bred pat Thomas was actually one of the first to do English language versions of the then nascent bossa nova genre back in 1962. These two albums, arranged mostly by Lalo Schifrin, but also including Claus Ogerman, showcase a strong toned lady who has rich enunciation with a dash of Ertha Kitt sass.

The 1962 Desifinado has Shifrin leading a band including Paul Horn/fl, Bud Shank/fl Laurindo Almeida/g, Mel Lewis/dr and Buddy Clark/b with strings, she sounds rich and evocative on “Recado Bossa Nova” and “Baia.” The lush support on “I Wish You Love” is like satin drapes, while “Manha De Carnaval” is a shining gem.” The Moody’s Mood album has her carry a torch on the title track and “The Nearness of You ,” while Johnny Hodge’s alto sax on “Try A Little Tenderness” and “Dreamy” glows in the dark. The mood gets shadowy on “Baltimore Oriole” and she’s having fun on “Stranger on the Shore” as Hank Jones supplies the piano work. Where does Fresh Sound find these obscure nuggets?

