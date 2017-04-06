DRUM UP BUSINESS… Peter Erskine: New Trio-In Praise of Shadows, Peter Erskine and the Dr. UM Band: Second Opinion

Drummer Peter Erskine shows the breadth and depth of his talents on these two diverse releases.

He leads a sensitive and communicative trio with Damian Erskine/eb and Vardan Ovsepian/key on material that gives hints to sounds and songs from Japan. Judd Miller whistle’s out the theme to a genteel read of the pop hit “ Sukiyaki” while guest cellist Artyom Munukyan adds deep harmonies to “Each Breath” and a moody labyrinth to “Smile.” Ovsepiano’s piano longs during “All that Remains’ and is assertive on the intricate “What If.” The leader shimmers with the cymbal on “Silhouette Shadow” and brushes deftly to Ovsepian’s reflections on “Begin Within” while nephew Damian delivers and exotic line on Labyrinth.” Wonderful interplay throughout.

Erskine’s DR. UM band gives a tip of the hat to the drummer’s days with Weather Report. Teamed with John Beasley/key, Bob Sheppard/sax-fl and Benjamin Shepherd/b, Erskine gives a funky backbeat to Beasley’s Headhunting keyboards on “Hipnotherapy” while Shepherd’s tenor gets funky on the bass line for “Eleven Eleven.” Beasley’s grinds the organ for a hard bopping “Didn’t It Have To Be You” as Erskine flexes muscles here while demonstrating deft brush work for some electrifying bass work on the spacious “Solar Steps.” A few standards get puree’d, as Beasley’s piano is lyrical on ”Willow Weep For Me” and Sheppard’s soprano sax and flutes create a fluffy cloud on ”Street of Dreams.” Fusion that’s hard to refuse.

He’ll be playing May 12 at the Moss. Don’t miss it! www.jazzbakery.org

www.petererskine.com