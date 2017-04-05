Doug MacDonald’s Quintet & Roger Neuman’s Quintet@E Spot Lounge 04.04.17

A “live” recording of two sets of LA’s finest mainstreamers packed the upscale E Spot Lounge Tuesday night, as Quintets lead by guitarist Doug MacDonald and tenor saxist Roger Neumann turned the upstairs club into a La La Land adventure for a recording produced by MacDonald and Don Thompson.

MacDonald’s team of Ricky Woodard/ts, Andy Langham/p, Harvey Newmark/b and Paul Kreibich/dr opened up with an original swinger, “Tenor and Guitar” that featured toe tapping unison lines by Woodard and MacDonald, while the Basie classic “Blue and Sentimental” had Woodard growl and moan with delight, while Langham splashed ivories of indigo. Herbie Hancock’s “Empty Pockets” turned into a gospel groover, as guitar and tenor had a wonderful tug of war, and Langham’s piano took you to the church on time. A peppy “Will You Still Be Mine” and closing “My Shining Hour” let Kriebich and Newmark dig a deep rivulet of rhythm as the leader strummed the melodies into ecstasy. Nice opener!

Roger Neumann brought Carl Saunders/tp-fh, John Campbell/p, John B. Williams/b and Roy McCurdry/dr on stage with McCurdy laying down an irresistible pace for Neumann’s warm tenor and Saunders’ bopping horn on “Weaver of Dreams.” The rhythm section turned “Tenor Madness” into a soul tinged blueser, as Campbell laid down some lovely lounge lizard licks. Saunders’ flugelhorn was featured on an irresistible and spacious take of Antonio Jobim’s “If You Never Come Back” with Campbell in suave bossa form. Neumann stepped back up to the plate for an earthy solo on Saunders’ “A Mouthful of Blues” as the two horns swaggered over the infectious shuffle. Not a bad way to spend a recording session!

Upcoming concerts at the E Spot include Groove Sauce Apr 14, Andy Snydman w/ Danny Janklow Apr 16, Max Haymer Apr 21, and Poncho Sanchez May 5

