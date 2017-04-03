CLASSIC VOCAL ALBUMS REISSUED…Billie Holiday: Stay With Me, Sarah Vaughan & Quincy Jones: You’re Mine You, Etta James: At Last, Nina Simone: Forbidden Fruit, Classic Hits

UK-based Discovery Records has started a fantastic limited edition reissue series which mixes classic albums with other sessions by artists ranging from Chet Baker to John Coltrane. The 100 titled “Legendary Jazz Album” collection includes iconic photos by Jean-Pierre Leloir, while the sound quality is both warm and pristine.

These four albums concern essential female vocal albums. Billie Holiday’s 1955 album has the singer in rich and swingingly desultory form with a hip team of Charlie Shavers/tp, Tony Scott/cl, Budd Johnson/ts, Billy Taylor/p, Billy Bauer/g, Leonard Gaskin/b and Cozy Cole/dr. At this stage in her career, feeling and personal interpretation was the top priority, and she delivers the goods on ‘Say It Isn’t So” and a surprising “Everything Happens to Me.” A pair of sessions from 3 years prior have her in more of an assertive mood with Oscar Peterson at the piano; a rich and moody “Yesterdays” and peppy “Lover Come Back to Me” mix well with a glistening “Autumn In New York” with Lady Day in rich enunciation. A session that belies that her best years were behind her.

The 1962 album by Sarah Vaughan with Quincy Jones’ orchestra has Sassy in perfect form. Jones’ charts sound hip and swinging, while Vaughan is relaxed and vibrant on “The Second Time Around,” “The Best is Yet to Come” while giving Sinatra a run on “Fly Me To The Moon.” Her voice is rich and dramatic on “Maria” while earthy and fun on “One Mint Julep.” A second session with Jones arranging the strings from an earlier ’58 date produce definitive takes of “Misty” and “The Midnight Sun Will Never Set.” Essential!

Etta James was one of the truly iconic R&B vocalists, with her 1960 album At Last! the best place to start. Besides the title track, she shows that she can get down and earthy on “I Just Want to Make Love To You” while displaying her jazz chops on “Stormy Weather” and “A Sunday Kind of Love.” She gets gritty and yet accessible on “Trust In Me” while the ’62 Sings for Lovers album includes a rich read of “Someone to Watch Over Me” and “It Could Happen To You.” A doubleheader!

Nina Simone’s career has crossed many genres, ranging from jazz to pop to soul to social commentary. Her Forbidden Fruit album from 1961 is one of her most bona fide jazz sessions, with Al Shickman/g, Chris White/b and Bobby Hamilton/dr teaming wit Simone’s voice and piano on hip readings of “Work Song” and “Just Say I Love Him.” Her voice has a light spice that works well on blues tunes like “No Good Man,” while her ’57 session with Jimmy Bond/b and Albert “Tootie” Heath/dr includes a velvety “For All We Know” and a snappy “Good Bait.”

Her Classic Hits album includes seven tunes with Bond and Heath from the same session, delivering a thoughtful “Mood Indigo” and ebullient “Love Me Or Leave Me” while a live concert with the trio in 1959 produce a riveting “Black is the Color of My True Love’s Hair.” From 1961, a Village Gate concert with Al Shackman/g, Chris White/b and Bobby Hamilton/dr features a sleek “Just In Time” wile “You’d Be SO Nice to Come Home To” oozes with invitation. A rare side of a multifaceted lady.

Discovery Records

www.discovery-records.com