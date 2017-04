Billy Childs: Rebirth

UCSB'S JAZZ SUBSCRIPTION T INCLUDES JULIAN LAGE 04/25. INFO AT WWW.ARTSANDLECTURES.SA.UCSB.EDU

CSUN'S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT'S NEWEST SEASON WHICH INCLUDES DOC SEVERINSON 04-13. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE JUST ANNOUNCED IT'S 16-17 SEASON WITH MS. LISA FISCHER, GRAND BATON 03-04, AND BELA FLECK 03-18 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH "THE JAZZ CREATIVE". HERE'S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH'S GUEST LIST INCLUDING CODY BRYANT IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

MAR 31 VINICIUS COLANTUARA SAMBAS INTO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

APR 1 DAYNA STEPHENS-JOSH NELSON BIG BAND HITS LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALMUSIC.COM

APR 3 HENRY SOLOMON & ROY MCCURDY HIT DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

APR 4 DOUG MACDONALD BRINGS HIS GUITAR TO THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

APR 4-5 TRAVIS CARLTON BRINGS HIS BASS TO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

APR 7-8 PONCHO SANCHEZ CRUISES INTO HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

APR 7-8 ROBBIE KRIEGER DOES THE DOORS. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

APR 8 JOE LOVANO BLOWS INTO LA. INFO AT WWW.LUCKMANARTS.ORG

APR 9 DANNY JANKLOW AND BRUCE FORMAN ARE AMONG THE MUSICIANS AT THE 2017 CA WINE AND JAZZ FESTIVAL. INFO AT WWW.CALIFORNIAJAZZWINE.COM

APR 14 ANTHONY FUNG AND GEORGE GARZONE COME TO DOWNTOWN LA. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

APR 14-15 JEFF LORBER'S TRIO HITS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

APR 15 RUSSELL MALONE PICKS AND GRINS IN LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

APR 15 MELISSA MORGAN SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

APR 16 DANNY JANKLOW & ANDY SNYDMAN HIT THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

APR 19-22 JUAN DE MARCOS BRINGS AFRO CUBAN GROOVES TO HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

APR 21-22 RAUL MIDON HITS LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

APR 28 DOUG WEBB ALL STARS HIT THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

APR 29 HELEN SUNG COMES TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

APR 29 GEORGE KAHN SWINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAY 7. JANE MONHEIT CELEBRATES ELLA'S 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH AN ORCHESTRA. INFO AT WWW.SJOMUSIC.ORG

MAY 7 BILL CHARLAP AND GRUSIN DO SONDHEIM DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.LAPHIL.COM

MAY 12 JOHN BEASLEY'S MONKESTRA HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAY 26 BILLY CHILDS' QUARTET COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JUNE 24 LEGENDARY BUSTER WILLIAMS CELEBRATES HIS 75TH BIRTHDAY IN LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG