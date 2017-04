Bill Evans: Time Remembered; The Life and Music of Bill Evans

This 87 minute documentary by Bruce Spiegel gives a complete and heart wrenching story of one of the most important pianists in jazz history, Bill Evans. His mix of romantic classicism and implied notes or chords changed the way we take in jazz through our ears, particularly with his seismic shifting trio of Scott LaFaro/b and Paul Motian/dr from 50+years ago. Interview with his bandmates of various groups include Motian, as well as the drummer in his last trio, Joe La Barbera. Tony Bennett is on hand to reminisce about the two stellar duet recordings they produced, and like minded guitarist Jim Hall reflects on his collections of duos with the pianist.

Every part about Evans’ life is touched upon, and as pianist Eric Reed notes, even the “heartfelt expressions and ugly truths.” After watching the vintage films and listening to the stories of his associates, its much easier to understand the sensitivity of this star that burned out way too long ago.

www.billevanstimeremembered.com