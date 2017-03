WOMEN IN CHARGE…Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School: The Twilight Fall, Rachel Therrien: Pensamiento

Here are a pair of larger ensembles lead by a woman’s touch. Who says there’s a musical glass ceiling?

Chelsea McBride leads a 19 piece jazz orchestra featuring a mix and match of old and new artists and ideas. This collection of 10 tunes has the leader, composer and tenor saxist creating some exciting and dramatic ensemble moments as the reeds pulse forward to Chris Bruder’s chiming piano on “Arrival of The Pegasus” and the sections segue back and forth on the cabaret-ish “Foot in Mouth.” Hints of Aaron Copeland are evoked with fluffy woodwinds on “In Dreams” while Alex Samaras’ voice teams with David Riddel’s funky guitar on the backbeating “Spirits” and some hip hopping soul has the brass and keyboards grooving to Steven Falk’s pulsating bass on the soulful “Something Simple.” For something that proclaims socialism, this album might actually be a profiting procedure!

Rachel Therrien plays trumpet and composes most of the material here for a collection of Latin passions, dances and serenades. Along with 5, count ‘em, 5 percussionists, you get Ramon Berrocal/dr, Javier Pinto/b, Carlos Peralta/g, Holman Alvarez/p, Jacobo Velez/sax, Mauro Castillo/tb and Santiago Jimenez/tres sharing in creating a mood with instruments and choral voices. You get some frantic and exciting folk percussion with the tres on “mapale” whle the jazzy guitar leads up to an exhilarating crescendo with the leader’s trumpet on “Flamenqullo.” Sensuous marimbas team with earthy guitars on the lovely “A Ver,” the folksy “La Guagua” and the deeply grooving “Ravia” while Velez’s soprano cries melancholia on “Mapale 3” and the leader serenades on the warm and embracing “Por Que Me Pegas?” Lots to love here on this sweltering Latin night of inviting sounds.

www.crymmusic.com

www.racheltherrien.com