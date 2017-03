WHO LET HER OUT OF THE CAGE?!? Joan Shaw: A Retrospective 1947-1964

Here’s a lady that you’ll want to get to know. Joan Shaw (aka Salena Jones b. 1930) sang and toured with such notables as King Curtis, Cab Calloway, Big Maybelle and Louis Armstrong. She had a career as an R&B vocalist, but is overlooked here in the states as she spent most of her career in England and Europe. What did we miss?

Plenty! This 2 cd set is divided into “singles” from 1947-62, with the supporting musicians ranging from orchestra’s lead by Hal “Cornbread,” Buddy Tate and generic ensembles like “Blues Express Orchestra to rich orchestras arranged and conducted by Don Costa. Her voice has the range of Sarah Vaughan, but the earthiness of a Ruth Brown, and she digs deep with a swagger on pieces like “He Knows How To Hucklebuck” and “Pretty Eyed Baby.” She is as sassy as all get out on “I Want A Man For Christmas” and is smoky on “Hand-Holdin’ Baby.”

The second disc has the Joan Shaw Sings for Swingers from 1961, and it includes Ernie Royal/tp, John Pizzarelli/g, George Duvivier/b and Joe Marshall/dr with Bill Ramal’s arrangements. Royal is lush on “Let Me Love You” and the saxes swing with R&B dancers like “Lover” and even Duke Ellington’s “Just Squeeze Me’ get some grit under the fingernails. A 1964 gig in NYC has her with Herman Foster/p, Earl May/b and Bruno Carr/dr and she delivers a sexy samba on ”Through a Long And Sleepless Night” while stretching out slowly and with vulnerability on “Fly Me To The Moon.” She still has the swagger, as on “Sittin’ Alone and Counting Me Tears” and will make yu drop your jaw on “This Is All I Ask.” YOWZA!

