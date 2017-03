THE KING DAVID SONGBOOK! Jessi Colter: The Psalms

Talking about doing the standards!

Jessi Colter goes into the songbook of one of the most ardent composers of, say, the past 2500 years, namely that harp strumming man after God’s own heat, King David. It’s a wonder few other artists delve into these 151 songs, as the topics not only range in the spiritual worship of God, but how to deal with injustice in the world, loneliness and how to deal with your own sins. Can I hear an “amen”?

Anyway, Colter doesn’t turn this into a Branson-type singalong. She takes the lyrics (or the essence of them with some extra interpretations) and teams up with artists ranging from Lenny Kaye/g-prod, Paaul Dugan/b, John Jackson/mand, Bobby Previte/perc, Al Kooper/key,etc and Mia Theodoratus/harp while Colter accompanies herself on piano.

The result is a collection of sounds and moods ranging from an almost liturgical “Psalm 150” with piano to some intimate country moods with guitar and B3 on “Psalm 75” or the heartfelt “Psalm 99.” Some sounds like a home town church is delivered with voices in support on “Psalm” while a reverential hymnlike “Psalm 24” makes you feel like you’re interrupting someone’s quite time with the Almighty. As for the Golden Oldies, just about everyone knows “Psalm 23” (and if you don’t, do yourself a favor and start memorizing it; it might come in handy some day, like your last), and Ms Colter sounds assured and declaratory on it. As the piano ripples on the closing “Psalm 72” you’re going to realize after listening to these lyrics, as well as their delivery, that the essence of mankind in his relationship to God has never changed. As CS Lewis once said, “All education has done is make us clever devils.” This album takes you back to real meaning and relationships; one with your Creator, and hopefully Savior.

