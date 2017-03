PIANO TRIOS FROM ECM…Julia Hulsmann Trio: Sooner or Later, Benedict Jahnel Trio: The Invariant

Very few labels have an identifiable sound anymore. Not so with ECM. Check out these two trios.

Pianist Julia Hulsmann joins together with Marc Muellbauer/b and Heinrich Kobberling/dr for a lyrical collection of impressionistic interplay. She’s deft as using space as on the reflective “You and You” and her lyrical touch is well framed by Kobberling’s communicative cymbal tapping as on “From Afar.” The album title is divided into two songs which also demonstrate the width of dynamics, as “Soon” includes frisky undercurrents by bass and drum with agitated piano musings and “Later” features Muellbauer’s bluesy bass like a gentle creek. Rich and textured.

Pianist Benedikt Jahnel leads a team with Antonio Miguel/b and Owen Howard/dr for some flowing work that is reminiscent of vintage Bill Evans. Jahnel has a rich classical tone that is intimate and deep, as Howard’s brushes gently nudge the team along on pieces such as “Further Consequences.” Echoes of Scott LaFaro’s flexibility resonate on “Mirrors” and the reflective “En Passant” whle the team flexes it’s collective muscles on the enticing “Part of the Game.” The music has an attractive patience to it, also using silence as a sound and point for pause during material such as the lyrical “The Circuit.” Pastoral beauty.

ECM Records

