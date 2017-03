Morgan Heritage: Strictly Roots

This deluxe 2 disc edition of the Strictly Roots delivers the 2015 Grammy-award winning reggae along with a ton unreleased tracks and remixes. Tones of guests join in on this party, as Rebelution’s Eric Rachmany does a cameo on “Wanna Be Loved”, SOJA’s Bobby Lee is present on “We Are Warriors,” Jo Mersa is on the dub piece “Light it Up” and Chronixx gets the fists pumping on “ Child of JAH.”

Flogging Molly is a delight on “Come Fly” , but the guests wouldn’t mean anything if the core team of Una, Gramps, Lukes, Peetah and Mt. Mojo couldn’t deliver the logical succession of the Marley legacy on pieces like “Strictly Roots” and “Put it One Me.” The music is a joy, and this extra extension is like adding an extra couple of courses to the Jamaican feast.

www.morganheritagemusic.com