LAST OF THE R&B BALLADEERS…Tommy Edwards: The Singles Collection 1951-62

You’ll have to take it on faith, but once upon a time, R&B singers were sentimental balladeers, and never once called a woman anything less than a gift from heaven. No cursing, no misogyny, no grunts or groans, just love and tenderness. I knew you wouldn’t believe it!

Well, don’t just take my word for it, give a listen to this 2 disc set that collects the singles that Tommy Edwards recoded from 1951-62. He’s got a rich baritone to tenor voice, soft vibrato, and an attitude that gets close to Johnny Mathis, just with a bit more muscle in the biceps. Most of the songs have accompaniment by semi-sentimental strings and a sympathetic rhythm section, and the grooves were made for the slow dances at the end of the sock hop. S they used to say, “close only counts in horse shoes and dancing.”

The apotheosis of Edwards’ career was the lithe and lilting hit “It’s All In The Game” with that glistening guitar background. The original version from ’51 is also included here, as are the first versions of “Morning Side of the Mountain” and “Please Mr. Sun.” He was also able to delve into the blues as on “My Melancholy Baby” and at times he went a little pop as on “Don’t Fence Me In.” But the draw here is the way he could make a gentle song swoon, with “My Sweetheart” and “My Ship” dripping with dreamy hope. Never over dramatic, always reassuring, Edwards’ style is a lost treasure. Anyone want to pick up the mantle?

