J Boog: Wash House Ting

Vintage, soulful and modern reggae moods are presented by vocalist J Afemata and his rotating band which includes but is not limited to guitarists Tavi and Florian Munzer, bassit Fabian Odi and Moritz Korff, keyboardists Fredric Peyron and Frank Pollenei, and guest appearances by Robert C Ozuna, Max Perry, Akil Thompson and Jr Blender.

The grooves stay more consistent than the band membership, as blue-eyed soul vocals team up well with chiming guitars on “Nuh Wan Dat” and the lilting “Let Me Love You.” Some Caribbean sounding voices by Chaka Demus, Lion Fiyah, Gappy Ranks and Fiji add atmosphere to “Good Cry,” Blaze It For Days” and “Lock It Off” while reggae’s got soul with keyboards on “Cut This Off.” A dash of R&B works well with synths on “Rose Petals” and some echo effects give depth to “See Dem Deh.” Lots of textures in these grooves.

www.jboogmusic.com