ETHIOPIA SWINGS!

I just got back from my 3rd medical mission trip to Ethiopia, and it is quickly becoming one of my all time favorite countries. It has treasures and history that surpass 90% of the world, yet is rarely visited by Americans.

Usually, I spend March reflecting on Lent, the season leading up Easter, which is April 16 for both Western and Eastern Christians. I will touch on that next month, but this time around I’m going to list a variety of reasons why Ethiopia needs to be visited by jazz fans, and appreciated by them as well. It is truly a unique country, serving as an inspiration for all people desiring to be one of a kind in this world dedicated to stripping away individuality.