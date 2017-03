Enrique Norris & Paula Shocron: Sono-Psico-Cosmica

UCSB'S JAZZ SUBSCRIPTION JUST OPENED. IT INCLUDES SALVANT-DIEHL 03/07 AND JULIAN LAGE 04/25. INFO AT WWW.ARTSANDLECTURES.SA.UCSB.EDU

CSUN'S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT'S NEWEST SEASON WHICH INCLUDES DOC SEVERINSON 04-13. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE JUST ANNOUNCED IT'S 16-17 SEASON WITH MS. LISA FISCHER, GRAND BATON 03-04, AND BELA FLECK 03-18 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH "THE JAZZ CREATIVE". HERE'S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH'S GUEST LIST INCLUDING CODY BRYANT IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

MAR 1 EXPERIENCE HENDRIX TOUR COMES TO LA WITH GUESTS INCLUDING ANA POPOVIC. INFO AT WWW.EXPERIENCEHENDRIXTOUR.COM

MAR 1 DON MOST SINGS ABOUT HAPPY DAYS IN LA. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

MAR 1 BRENNA WHITAKER SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAR 2-4 JANE MONHEIT SINGS IN HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

MAR 2 GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS HIT CHUMASH. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

MAR 3 RALPH TOWNER MAKES A RARE LA APPEARANCE. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAR 4 GEORGE BENSON BURNS LA. INFO AT WWW.SABANCONCERTS.COM

MAR 5 THE SPINNERS BRING SOUL TO LA. INFO AT WWW.SABANCONCERTS.COM

MAR 6-8 HIROMI'S TRIO HITS HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

MAR 8 VARDAN OVSEPIAN'S CHAMBER GROUP HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAR 8 JOSH NELSON AND LINDSAY SOLONYCZE DUET IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAR 9 COOL TONED VOCALIST SINNE EEG COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAR 10-11 BRIAN AUGER HITS THE VALLEY! INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAR 13 SATOKO FUJII BRINGS FRESH MUSIC TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAR 15 GERRY VIVINO HITS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAR 16 DOUG WEBB'S ALL STARS COME TO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAR 16 MIKE EPPS COMES TO CHUMASH CASINO! INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

MAR 17 ANNA MJOLL SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAR 17-18 JOEY DEFRANCESCO HITS HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

MAR 18 FRANK STALLONE SINGS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOS JAZZ.COM

MAR 22 PHIL NORMAN'S TENTET HITS BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

MAR 22 GROOVE LEGACY COMES TO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

MAR 23-26 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR COMES TO THOUSAND OAKS. INFO AT WWW.BROADWAYINTHOUSANDOAKS.COM

MAR 24 KENDRICK SCOTT BRINGS HIS NEW BAND TO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAR 24-26 KARRYN ALLISON SINGS IN LA. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

MAR 27-28 TERENCE MARTIN COMES DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAR 28 DEBORAH SILVER COMES TO HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

MAR 30 VINCE GILL & LYLE LOVETT COME TO CHUMASH. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

MAR 31 DAREK OLES DELIVERS A TRIBUTE TO JOHN COLTRANE. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

MAR 31 VINICIUS COLANTUARA SAMBAS INTO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

APR 15 RUSSELL MALONE PICKS AND GRINS IN LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAY 7. JANE MONHEIT CELEBRATES ELLA'S 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH AN ORCHESTRA. INFO AT WWW.SJOMUSIC.ORG

MAY 12 JOHN BEASLEY'S MONKESTRA HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

MAY 26 BILLY CHILDS' QUARTET COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JUNE 24 LEGENDARY BUSTER WILLIAMS CELEBRATES HIS 75TH BIRTHDAY IN LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG