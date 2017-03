Emily Bear Trio: Into The Blue

Back in 2013, the then-adolescent prodigy Emily Bear released an impressive album Diversity, which was produced and promoted by Quincy Jones. I caught her in concert supporting that release, and was impressed with her style, aplomb and grace.

Almost four years later, and while she still needs a driver’s permit to get to recording sessions and gigs, the 15 year old Bear sounds like she’s grown in strength and ideas on this trio album with Mark McLean/dr and long time bassist Peter Slavov n this 6 song collection of originals with a read of “My Favorite Things.”

Miss Bear has an approach and directness similar to Hank Jones; direct, harmonically clever but not pretentious and sophisticatedly swinging without pretention. She has a confident touch on the minor mooded “Old Office” and shows she can (no pun intended) bear down and show muscle on “My Favorite Things.’ Her composing skills seem to have an affinity for Latin moods, as she gets creative on the samba “Indigo,” snaps with the rhythms section with joy on ”Araignee” and is erudite yet playful on “Tiger Lily.”She doesn’t feel the need to go into long explorations, allowing her composing skills to speak for herself. Growing better with each impression.

