A BOPPER! Nick Travis; How About You?

A first rate trumpeter, Nick Travis served his time as a sideman for the likes of BennY Goodman, Woody Herman and Gerry Mulligan. He recorded only one album as a leader, The Panic Is On from 1954, and it’s the centerpiece of this impressive reissue of that session and others that featured him as a sideman.

Travis’ warm Chet Baker-like tone teams up with Al Cohn/ts-arr, John Williams/p, Teddy Kotick/b and Art Mardigan/dr for 8 toe tappers, with Cohn’s horn and pen doing wonders with “Tickletoe” and “Nick’s Knacks.” Travis’ own “ Cohn Pone” is a hepster’s delight, while a quintet under the leadership of Cohn, but also including boppers like Horace Silver/p, Curley Russell/b and Max Roach/dr drives like a truck on the uptempo “ I’m Tellin’ Ya” and the bluesy “Jane Street.” A couple of tunes lead by pianist Elliot Lawrance have a big band swagger on “Blues Alley” and swing with aplomb as Zoot Simms, Cohn and Chubby Jackson/b make for great sounds on “Standing on the Corner.” Travis gets a rich solo during a ’57 session with Richard Wess’ octet on “Blues For someone” and “Lover Man” making you wonder why we missed this guy the first time around. Check it out!

Fresh Sound Records

www.freshsoundrecords.com