WHERE’S SHE BEEN HIDING?!? Mary Ann McCall: Complete Recordings 1950-1959

Just when you think you’ve heard every jazz vocalist, Fresh Sound Records finds another mother lode. This time it’s Mary Ann McCall, who was a “canary” for Tommy Dorsey, Woody Herman and Charlie Barnet before doing a few short stings and then going out on her own. This 2 cd set covers her important years, and you’re going to be kicking yourself for not knowing about her sooner.

The first disc has her doing a couple of tunes with Artie Shaw’s 1950 Gramercy Five, and she’s sultry and expressive on “There Must Be Something Better Than Love” and “Nothin’ For Nothin’.” She’s got a Billie Holiday sense of a desultory tone with Al Cohn’s Orchestra (with Red Rodney and Gerry Mulligan) and displays impeccable bop time on “The Sky is Crying” and “I Cried For You.” With Charlie Venture’s smoky tenor, she is confessional on “Please Be Kind” and sensuous during “We’ll Be Together Again.”

Her solo album from 1956 has her in front of Ernie Wilkins’ Orchestra, and is soulful and confident on “Shake Down the Stars”, bluesy with a swing on “You Can Depend on Me” wistful on “Deep Purple” and carries a torch during “Something I Dreamed Last Night” as she makes every enunciation fit the mood.

The second disc has her with Teddy Charles’ “Quintet” for a 1959 session that includes “moon” in every song title. Some songs have added strings, and she is harrowing on “No Moon at All” and delivers a Puccini aria on “I Wished on the Moon.” Her lyricism is clever and clear on “Oh! You Crazy Moon” and shadowy during “The Moon Was Yellow.” WOW!

Johnny Richards brings his Kenton influence for the 1959 album that has “Melancholy” in either the song title or mood. The horns are dramatic and flamboyant on “The Thrill IS Gone,” and “Blue and Sentimental” and McCall rides the brass tidal wave like a long boarder, while she is expressive and inviting on the cozy “MyMelancholy Baby” and vo-coolish “Am I Blue.” With strings, she’s a perfect lounge lizard on “My Old Flame.” She’s got her own voice, style and delivery, and it’s winner. The superb liner notes and studio notes give you tons of interesting information on this important lady. Find this one NOW!

