WAS IT REALLY THIS EASY? The V.I.P. Trio: Standards

Back in 1988, bassist Pat Senatore had finished his stint with Herb Alpert and was running his own hip jazz club Pasquale’s in Malibu. He was usually the bassist for the incoming artists, and with locals like Cedar Walton/p and Billy Higgins/dr looking for night gigs, he could provide visiting artists like Joe Henderson or Zoot Sims with first rate rhythm.. Here, Senatore’s trio is found in a March ’88 session, and they sound wonderfully buoyant as they deliver classy standards.

Senatore himself delivers a boogaloo groove on a soulful “The Shadow of Your Smile” and is classy to Walton’s glassy during “Early Autumn.” Walton supplies warm chords on “Body and Soul” and a bluesy bop for “I Should Lose You” going rich and melodic for “Autumn Leaves.” Higgins, meanwhile is a master of the brushes like Cezanne’ for “Easy Walker” and “It Might As Well Be Spring” while he gently drives the pulse up and down for “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was” and going Fred Astaire nimble for “Softly As A Morning Sunrise.” Timeless sounds and grooves.

Fresh Sound Records

