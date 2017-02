WARM TENOR…Jerry Coker: Composes-Arranges-Plays

Tenor saxist Jerry Coker had a couple of short stints with Woody Herman and Stan Kenton but he spent most of his time in jazz academia. What was a bonus for students was a loss for jazz fans, as this album demonstrates an artist with a lot to say.

His Zoot Sims-inspired tenor has him with bassist Mok Montgomery at a recording with various artists at Indiana University in 1955. There are modern harmonics on the swinging “Limehouse Blues” and his arranging skills are displayed in his use of velvety reeds on “Old Crinkletoes,” Nancy” “This Is Always” and “It’s You Or No One.” The team is able to bop with class on “Opus #1” and “Red Kelly’s Blues” making this a well rounded session.

A year later he delivers music from the Sands Ballroom with a team that includes Pepper Adams/bs and Mel Lewis/dr for a moody blues of “You’ll Stay” and a deftly cool “Water’s Edge.” Rudy Salvini’s Orchestra has Coker deliver a shadowy “Yesterdays” and there’s some Kentonesque brass on the bright “Wail For Patrick” and “Topsy Returns.” For an extra bonus, Cy Touf and Ralph Burns join in for a couple ditties as well. The liner notes give some background on this guy that is a real treat for fans of warmed tone tenors. Look for this one!

Fresh Sound Records

www.freshsoundrecords.com