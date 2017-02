RINGER OF THE WEEK****THIS IS A TENOR SAX 101… Jeff Rupert & Richard Drexler: Imagination

Once in awhile, and album comes out that reminds everyone how a tenor sax is supposed to sound. This album of duets between Jeff Rupert and pianist Richard Drexler is a perfect example of what the standard of sound should be.

Rupert has tone and style similar to Stan Getz; rich, breathy and mellifluous. This album may be compared to Getz’s collection of duets with Kenny Barron a number of years ago, and it may even win at a photo finish simply because Rupert has a stronger delivery at this point in his career than Getz did in the winter of is recordings.

You get Drexler’s fingers delivering rich chords and patterns on sonatas like the gentle bossa of “A Felicidade”drops notes like he stepped up to a saloon piano for some sax drippings on “My Mistress’ Eyes” and he feeds chords like a whiffle ball for Rupert to hit off the left field wall on “I Can’t Help It.” Rupert’s tenor sighs, oozes and pants on wistful “Imagination” and flickers like droplets on “Snowfall” while the two glisten like Waterford Crystal on “Soul Eyes.”

You aren’t going to hear a better Selmer anywhere else, my friend. .

www.facebook.com/JeffRupert.sax