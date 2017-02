Theo Bleckmann: Elegy

Vocalist Theo Bleckmann continues to create new vocal worlds with this latest album. He uses his voice, as well as his team of Shae Maestro/p, Ben Monder/g, Chris Tordini/b and John Hollenbeck/dr to create various landscapes, even stepping out in a handful of songs such as “Semblence and ”Little Fields” to let the instruments set up atmosphere. He can use lyrics, poems or simply his voice as a brush for small or large brush strokes. His read of Stephen Sondheim’s “Comedy Tonight” has him deliver stark subtones aver Maestro’s spacious piano or Monder’s fuzzy guitar, while he sings from a deep heart with passionate release on the wordless title track(s). He carries words of wonder why the rhythm team delivers a gentle cadence on “Fields” and his semi-classical, off Broadway voice is both fragile and warm with the rustling piano and drums on “Take My Life” as it is wondrous with an open connection to nature on “Wither” and monastic with guitar effects on “Monk.” Like walking around a vocal art gallery.

