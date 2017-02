THE “SOUL” OF JAZZ…Enoch Smith Jr: The Quest

“Enoch walked with God…”

Genesis 5:24

As mentioned in the liner notes of this album, “Jazz is soul music.” Here, you have jazz returning to its roots, which is not the brothels, but the church with a post bop team of Mimi Jones-Noah Jackson/b, John Davis-Andrew Atkinson/dr team up with vocalists Sarah Elizabeth Charles and Emily Braden for a swinging Bible Study performed at Allentown Presbyterian Church.

The bands themselves deliver sophisticated and spirit filled grooves as on “The Quest” and the deep gospel groove of “Wheels Up.” Charles’ voice is earnest and thoughtful as she bops along a musical muse of the 23rd Psalm on “With Me” and is sincere in declaration during “Open Your Eyes You Can Fly.” Braden is both playful and encouraging on “Creator” and reflective on “Home,” while the band takes you back to the basics on a toe tapping take of “Jesus Loves Me.” Play this one on the way to church; you’ll have a better time!

