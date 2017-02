THE MOOD TO BE WOOED… Bobby Hackett With Strings: That Midnight Touch & A Time For Love

Cornetist Bobby Hackett was one of the few artists who had a rich and warm tone almost identical to Louis Armstrong. While he took advantage of that fact on a ton of “Traditional” albums with the likes of Jack Teagarden, he also used his tone in the 50s and 60s for a series of “mood” albums which guys used to play for their women to get them relaxed for a night of romance. Ah! The good old days, when you had 18 minutes a side to make your move!

These two albums from 1967 have Hackett with Lew Davies arranging and conducing a string orchestra which was augmented by Tony Mottola or Al Casamenti/g and Dave McKenna or Stan Freeman/p with a rhythm team of Bob Dougherty/b and Don Lamond/dr. Hackett is seductively rich in tone as the celeste adds charm on “September Song” and is suave a all get out during “The Lamp Is Low” while blowing sweet nothings into your ear during “My Funny Valentine.” Mottola is sublime on “Laura” and Casamenti delivers a hip samba on ”You Stepped Out of a Dream” and a nice line on “All Through the Night.” McKenna floats a bed of rice pilaf on “Emily and “All Too Soon,” and the band never strays into ennui, always creating a richly textured mood to be wooed. Give it a try, guys-it beats indie singers by a landslide!

Fresh Sound Records

www.freshsoundrecords.com