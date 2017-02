SENSITIVE TRIOS…Frank Kimbrough: Solstice, David Friesen Circle 3 Trio: Triple Exposure

Calm interpretations in threes.

Pianist Frank Kimbrough has made a name for himself in the Marie Schneider Orchestra, as well as releasing some strong material on his own. He comes together with Jay Anderson/b and Jeff Hirshfield/dr for a wide ranging mix of covers and originals. He goes pastoral with contemplative bliss as Hirshfield brushes to Schneider’s Walking By Flashlight” and the tender touch continues throughout the album. He sounds fluffy on Carla Bley’s “Seven” and spacious as he sprinkles over “Here Come the Honey Man.” Anderson delivers a passionate solo on the peppy “El Cordobes” Hirshfield flexes n the elliptical read of Paul Motian’s “The Sunflower,” and the team gets bluesy on the pristine original “Question’s The Answer.” Long shadows.

Bassist David Friesen plays the unique looking Hemage bass guitar in his trio with Greg Goebel/p and Charlie Doggett/dr though eleven originals. The team displays a touch of the cap to Bill Evans on the gentle ¾ “Everything We Are” and the softly subtle “Side Step” with Doggett brushing up on “Turn In The Road.” Friesen leads the team through a 5/4 dance on”Bright Light Sky” and does some soft spacious work on ”Another Time, Another Place” while using silence as a sound on “Right From Wrong.” Music that is gentle on my mind.

www.pirouet.com

www.origin-arts.com