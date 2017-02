Salvo Palermo’s Igor: 0=infinity infinity=0

The actual album title by Salvo Palermo’s Igor has the actual sign for “infinity”, but my computer doesn’t have that key. Sorry!

Anyway, Palermo plays guitar and writes the pieces and brings together a band of Julien Lemoine/vib, Alvaro Soto/b, Louis Billette/ss, Basile Rosselet/ts and Giacomo Reggiani/dr. The moods remain consistent in delivering spacious and contemplative atmospheres, as the rhythms floate under Rosselet’s sighing tenor on “La Bougie,” Billette’s delicate and languid soprano on the dainty “Le Chemin” and the breathy reeds mixed with Reggiani’s brush work on “Paliki.” The vibes chime like blinking stars on the eerie “II Mago” as the saxes meander a bit, and the team gets its funkiest on “Piece of Cake” before sliding into “Aerien.” Acoustic pastiches.

www.igormusic.net