FRESH GUNS…Arne Jansen Trio: Nine Firmaments, Tyler Reese: Moving On

Here is a pair of newer guitarists that deserve your attention…

German-based Arne Jensen creates a wide ranging album in a trio format with Robert Lucaciu/b and Eric Schaefer/dr. He mixes it up between rock-jazz fusion, straight-ahead jazz and some rich acoustic chamber moods. The later includes a graceful ballet with guest Stephan Braunon’s cello for a sublime “He Who Counts the Stars” while Lucaciu does some nice bowed wok on the pastoral “It’s Always Night” and dramatic “Between Two Moons” while Schaefer provides delicate percussion and Jansen’s nylon strings caress the gentle melodies.

Going electric, he shows a clean tone on the hip “Klingsor’s Last Summer” and the team swerves into a hip tight jazz groove on”Neither Powder Nor Plaster” while flexing some rock muscles on the upbeat “ Here We Go” and “The Three Of Us.” Mike Stern fans will flock to this.

Tyler Reese studied under Pat Metheny, and ha better man for it on this album that creates many moods. He rotates bassists in Gary Grainger, Carl White and M ark Fain, while mixing and matching Toby Fairchild/dr, Matthew Burgess/perc and Paul Rucker/p-synth with Tim Lorsch/vio, Roy Agee/tb, Vinnie Ciesielski/tp and Tyler Summers/sax.

He demonstrates a lithe acoustic touch on the pastoral pieces such as “ Moving On” and “Emancipation” and goes old school gypsy swing on the delightfully Django “ Headed Out.” He flashes some Santana on ”Reminiscence” and Fabulous Flame riffs on “2Funk” and laying out some hip Caribbean on “Out of Orbit.” He’s got a breezy feel on “Reflections” and shows his fusion chops on the muscular “Astrotermination.” You’re gonna like this cat!

www.traumton.de

www.tylerreesemusic.com