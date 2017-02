RINGER OF THE WEEK****FEVER! Peggy Lee: Swingin’ Brightly and Gently

Miss Peggy Lee is always guaranteed to stump listeners on Blindfold Tests. Depending on the record, people mistake her for a young Billie Holiday, but never a white singer, as she’s got a delivery that was years ahead of most Anglo canaries. This album has her complete recordings of 1958-59 with Jack Marshall’s arrangements and orchestra, and if you’re going to get only one Peggy Lee album, this is the place to start, as it has all of her swinging strengths.

Marshalls band included some of the greats of jazz, including here Benny Carter, Shelly Manne, Pete Condoli, Jack Sheldon, Milt Bernhart, Howard Roberts and Frank Rosolino. The band and Ms. Lee show their versatility as they delivery some toe tapping Basie sounds on exciting tunes “Things Are Swingin’,” “Alright, OK, You Win” and “Riding High” as the reeds go wild. There’s a twinkle in her eye as she coos on”I’m Beginning to See The Light” and goes chicka-boom on a fun “Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny Oh.”

Some nice country guitar blues has Lee rollicking on “You Don’t Know (How Much I Love You”

and delivers hip R&B, and she puts the “purr” in percussion during “Good For Nothin’ Joe.” She can get sensuou8s with a come hither lyric on “Alone Together” while carrying a late night torch with strings on “Bill.” She is like a vocal version of Lester Young; light and airy and just so deliciously slightly behind the beat, as she holds back just the right amount on the frenetic “I’m Just Wild About harry” and even the classic “Fever” works in this setting, with the stark accompaniment feeling like a dark negligee, fitting perfectly loose on Lee. This album is a vocal essential, making all modern day chanteuses pale in comparison. WHEW!

