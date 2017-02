Aggregate Prime: Dream Deferred

Drummer Ralph Peterson writes most of the material and brings together a muscular post bop team of Kenny Davis/b, Mark Whitfield/g, Vijay Iyer/p and Gary Thomas/ts-fl for some exciting sounds. Thomas’ flute bops with delight on a hip take of Eric Dolphy’s “Iron Man” while he and Whitfield bear down on the deeply grooving of “Emmanuel The Redeemer.” Peterson’s stick work is a deft slight of hand as he creates an undercurrent for Thomas’ flute on “Dream Deferred” while draws some acute angles with Iyer on the pianist’s Monk-inspired “Father Spirit.” Peterson gets into the funk factor as some wah wah’s team up with Thomas’ beefy tenor on the saxist’s “Who’s In Control” while the closing “Monief Redux” has the leader crack the whip like Walter Brennan on a wagon train.

His song titles and dedications reflect a heart for God, continuing songwriting in the line of composers and musicians like King David. Not a bad tradition!

