“VOUTE” RETURNS…Slim Gaillard: Searching For  You

Once upon a time, music was actually fun to listen to. Yes, there is lots to enjoy about “serious” music in every genre’ from Benny Goodman to Dizzy Gillespie to John Coltrane and beyond, but every generation needs someone to add spice and a smile to the chord changes. From the 30s to the 50s, Bulee “Slim” Gaillard was that man, mixing humor with syncopation in bopping, swinging and R&B-ing combinations. This 15 song collection is labeled as “The Lost Singles of McVouty 1958-1974” amply demonstrates that Gaillard had musical legs to carry him past popular hits like “Flat Foot Floogie” and advance his career into modern pop and rock.

Gaillard’s rich and slightly exotic voice is immediately attractive to the ear, and he works it well on humorous rhythm pieces such as the vocally clever “Baked Beans and a Bottle of Bear” and “Cement Mixer Putti-Putti.” He can croon with the best on ”I Love You” and is gloriously sincere with Gabor Szabo’ on guitar during the catchy “I Don’t Know Why.” Even his old standards such as “Frim Fram Sauce “ and “”Flat Foot Floogie” get modernized up to the jet set age her, as with all of the great artists, he could change with the times without compromising his inner core.

After taking in a share of modern navel gazers, give the heppest cat of all a chance. You’ll remember what it meant to smile while tapping your feet.

