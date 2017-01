TRUTH IN LABELING…Rale Micic, John Abercrombie, Peter Bernstein & Lage Lund: Inspired

Four of the best living guitarists get together for a fitting tribute to a deceased legend, Jim Hall. The sound, style and compositions of the famed cool-toned six stringer has Rale Micic, Lage Lund, Peter Bernstein and John Abercrombie mixing and matching originals with standards with subtle sophistication. The result is an intimate album for guitar fans to embrace.

Hall’s own compositions “Dream Steps” and “Bon Ami” are delivered by Lund and Rale Micic and Bernstein in duets respectively. There is a graceful spaciousness and tensile quality to the melodic treatment of these pieces which sets the mood for the album. Everyone gets a solo spot as well: Bernstein’s “My Ideal” is cozy and relaxed, Lund’s “Body and Soul” is sublime and as delicate as a doily, Micic’s “Alone Together” floats like a dream and Abercrombie closes the album with an intimate “ Embraceable You.”

While most of the material ranges between 2-5+ minutes, the foursome stretches out for 9 on a drop dead gorgeous arrangement of Hall’s “All Across the City.” Everyone gets a chance to take the spotlight as well as provide framework in a way that would have made Hall proud. Everyone here serves the music and mood, setting an example for the present and future generations of guitarists. Bravo!

