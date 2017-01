BET’CHA NEVER HEARD OF…Don Joseph: A Tribute To The Jazz Poetry of Don Joseph

Here’s a horn player that was so obscure and overlooked, that you can get (essentially) all of his solo work on this single cd. Don Joseph played cornet and trumpet in a variety of jazz settings before dropping out of the scene. He has a tone and style similar to Chet Baker, and he’s got a wonderfully sleek sense of swing. This album has him in four studio settings and one live gig from 1952-57, and you’re gonna love it.

The three tune gig from 1952 has Joseph as a sideman with alto saxist Dave Schildkraut leading a team of Curley Russell/b, Earl Walker/dr and Bill Triglisa/p. A very hip Jackie Paris brings bopping vocals to “ Jackie’s Blues” while the team stretches out for “Whooz Blues” and Charlie Parker’s “Buzzy.” Joseph is relaxed and hip as he stretches out with the band here, while he is also able to handle modern harmonics a couple of y ears later under the leadership of Al Cohn for some West Coast cool on “Golden Touch” and a sauntering “I Found A New Baby.”

Cool toned guitarist Chuck Wayne leads a couple of 1957 sessions and is deft with the cornetist and alto saxist Gene Quill on a desultory “Lover Man” while he sounds fluffy with Wayne’s delicate pickings on “Embraceable You.” Teamed with Gerry Mulligan’s ’57 Orchestra which included Charlie Rouse, Zoot Sims, Lee Konitz and Bob Brookmeyer, Joseph floats on “All The Things You Are” and bounces with delight on “Throwaway.” Did Miles steal his sound from this cat? Check it out!

Fresh Sound Records

