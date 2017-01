THE REAL DEAL…Trudy Lynn: I’ll Sing The Blues For You

Blues singers like Trudy Lynne are the last of a breed that gave us ladies like Koko Taylor and Etta James. Woman who make you feel the sweat and blisters from each piece; none of the glamour and all of the grit. You can tell she grew up in the church, as she gives God the glory and sounds convincing as she sings about love, sin and forgiveness on this low ceiling collection with Steve Krase/harp, David Carter/g, Terry Dry/b, Randy Wall/key and Matt Johnson/dr.

Lynn snarls along with Krase’s wailing harp as the band boogies like it’s 12th and Vine on “”Alright Baby” and the stomping “If It’s News to you.” Piano and guitars gets slinky as Lynn and Krase go sassy on””Black Night” and the juke joint jumps to Carter’s guitar on “World Of Trouble.” Lynn bounces with delight to a calypso’d Still My Angel Child” , strolls down the line on “Down On Bended Knee” and delivers a raucous gospel that will get the congregation moving on “Ramblin’ Blues.” If you want spit and polish, look somewhere else; if you want spit in the palm of your hands to help you hold on tight, this is the lady!

