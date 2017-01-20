Steve Gadd Band@Catalina’s 01.19.17

Steve Gadd and his own version of the “Wrecking Crew” (Kevin Hays/key, Michael Landau/g, Jimmy Johnson/g, Walt Fowler/tp-fh,) thundered into Hollywood Thursday for a four night take-no-prisoners residency at Catalina Jazz Club. The crowded room was indulged with a delightful range of Jazz, Blues and Rock that ranged from the sublime to the stimulating.

Opening the set with the Keith Jarrett classic, “The Wind Up”, Jimmy Johnson laid a cool bass line while Mr. Gadd let us know we were in for a treat tonight with a solid drum solo showcasing just one of his many talents and showing us why he is the premier and most sought after drummer in the world today.

Next up, was “The Long Way Home”, a Landau composition where he gave us a tasty understated guitar clinic, which lead to Gadd’s own classic “Green Foam”, a tribute to the material stuffed in his bass drum. Gadd and Johnson took the bottom end to new frontiers and just stayed in the pocket while the band was able to stretch out and strut their stuff.

“Africa,” another Landau tune, was a classic guitar work where he made his Strat strings cry and sing like few are able, reminding us of why he is in such demand as a session musician. The band let it rip while Gadd brought the brushes out. As Gadd stated after-words, they were “flying by the seat of their pants”. The audience was brought along and enjoyed every second.

“Country”, another Keith Jarrett tune was next up. We were treated to sweet melodies and touching piano from Kevin Hays showcasing why he belongs with this group of accomplished pros. Wilton Felder’s “Way Back Home” that gave us some solid grooves for Hays, with Johnson and Landau trading licks while Gadd gave some lessons on just what “staying in the pocket” really is all about.

The audience was treated to some real stirring horn work from Fowler on “Duke’s Anthem,” which was dedicated to the godly jazz giant George Duke, while “Sly Boots” had a classic jazz feel and strong finish. The band was really feeling it with the song, before they encored with Bob Dylan’s “Watching the River Flow”, a bluesy surprise with some nice vocals from Kevin Hays.

Overall, a fine evening where great musicians showcased their talents to a grateful audience giving us a night to remember.

Upcoming shows at Catalina’s include Gadd until Jan 22, Denise Donatelli Jan 26, Arturo Sandoval Jan 27-28, Donald Harrison Jan 31 and Strunz and Farah Feb 3 & 4

Writeup and photos by Kevin Marsden