RINGER OF THE WEEK****Harry Allen’s All Star Saxophone Band: The Candy Men

It’s music like this that got me hooked on jazz. Swinging saxes, melding together, delivering hip solos and getting out in time before you lose attention.

Warm toned tenor saxist Harry Allen gives a tribute to the Four Brothers Band of Woody Herman’s halcyon days. Together with Gary Smulyan/bs, Eric Alexander/ts and Grant Stewart/ts they give homage to but don’t replicate the sounds and mood of Stan Getz, Zoot Sims, Herb Stewart and Serge Chaloff of the late 40s.

The four reeds blending together on pieces like “Four Brothers” is a hint of Herman Heaven, while Count Basie’s reed section and vibe is alluded to on a number of tunes as well. The rhythm team of Rossano Sportiello/p, Jeol Forbes/b and Kevin Kanner/dr sound like the Kid from Red Bank on a delightful “The Party’s Over” and a hipper than hip “Blues in the Morning.” The saxes slink on Harry Allen’s B Movie tinged “The One For You” and bop with delight on his “So There.” The guys all sound like they are having a ton of fun, even making the Sammy Davis Jr hit “The Candy Man” a jivers delight.

As far as solos, everyone gets a time in the sun; no one’s grabbing the spotlight and self indulgence is eschewed over esprit de corps. If all of music were this enjoyable the world will be a better place. Can we all pass around the collection plate to help pay for a tour. I gotta see this one!

Arbors Records

www.arborsrecords.com