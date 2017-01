Richie Cole: Plays Ballads & Love Songs

Decades ago, Richie Cole made a career celebrating “Alto Madness” which brought bebop to Baby Boomer ears. Now an elder statesman on the horn, he shows today’s ars what a warm tone and delivery ought to sound like on this rich mix of mellow madness moments.

Teamed with Eric Susoeff/g, Mark Perna/b and Vince Taglieri/dr, Cole creates a vibrato that creates ripples on the gentle paced “Second Time Around” and the sweet and relaxed “Emily.” Susoeff delivers some patient and thoughtful intros and obbligatos on a dainty “Alfie” and intimate “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered.” The rhythm team lays down some hip yet comfy grooves on “Second Time Around” and a bluesy “Chances Are.” These gents know how to make the melody do all of the work, the way it’s supposed to be.

